Prepare report of unemployed youth, Thane collector tells officials at skill development meet
Thane collector Ashok Shingare has asked district authorities to prepare a data-based report on unemployed youth in the region, an official said on Thursday.
Shingare was presiding at a district-level skill development meet on Tuesday, which was attended by Thane Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Manuj Jalan and others, the official added.
''Such a database will ensure skill development programmes reach the right beneficiary,'' the official quoted the collector as saying.
