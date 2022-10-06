Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man beaten to death on suspicion of having affair in Kota

The three accused attacked Sharma, an autorickshaw driver, with sticks and iron rods and fled, Baran City police station SHO Mangelal Yadav told. Gupta, the circle officer of the area, added that the accused, all relatives of the woman, had earlier threatened Sharma.The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused, identified as Budhi Prakesh, Nagesh and Bhanu, all residents of Kunjvihar Colony, SHO Yadav said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three relatives of a woman with whom he was suspected to be having an affair, police said. Bittal Sharma was attacked when he was returning home after attending a Dussehra event on Wednesday night, the police added. The incident occurred in Kunjvihar Colony on Atru Road under Baran City police station limits. The three accused attacked Sharma, an autorickshaw driver, with sticks and iron rods and fled, Baran City police station SHO Mangelal Yadav told. Sharma, who suffered critical head injuries, was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, Yadav added. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Gupta attributed the attack to an affair between Sharma and a woman from a nearby colony. Gupta, the circle officer of the area, added that the accused, all relatives of the woman, had earlier threatened Sharma.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused, identified as Budhi Prakesh, Nagesh and Bhanu, all residents of Kunjvihar Colony, SHO Yadav said. However, the accused are yet to be arrested, he added. Sharma's body was handed over to his family members after post mortem on Thursday.

