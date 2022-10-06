Kremlin says U.S. appears to agree Ukraine was behind Dugina killing
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:47 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday Russian intelligence had always argued that Ukraine was behind the August killing of Darya Dugina so it was positive that the United States appeared to share that assessment. Asked about a report in the New York Times that said U.S. officials believe Ukraine was behind the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was "positive" that the U.S. appeared to agree with Moscow about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the assassination.
Kyiv on Thursday rejected the claims it was involved in the attack.
