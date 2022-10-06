Kremlin rejects reports that 700,000 have fled Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:48 IST
The Kremlin on Thursday denied reports that 700,000 Russians have fled the country since Moscow announced a mobilisation drive that it said would call up hundreds of thousands to fight in Ukraine. In a briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have exact figures for how many people had left the country since President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "partial mobilisation" on Sept. 21.
