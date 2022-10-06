Kremlin says Russia will not be invited to Nord Stream investigation
Russia was informed via diplomatic channels that there were no plans to invite Moscow to join an investigation into Nord Stream gas leaks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. Peskov added that Russia considers it is impossible to conduct such an investigation without Moscow's participation.
