Indonesia flood kills 3 school students - media
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Three school students were killed during a flood in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday, a police official was quoted by media as saying.
The children were crushed by a crumbling wall as flood waters surged into the school, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
- Jakarta
Advertisement