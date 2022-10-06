Staggered aid model among German gas price brake proposals in discussion - Spiegel

Several members of a commission working on proposals for Germany's gas price brake are advocating for a staggered aid model that would see all gas customers receive up to four cents off per kilowatt hour during the current heating period, the Spiegel weekly reported on Thursday.

The model would be used only as a bridge solution before a more complex model would be introduced in the coming summer, according to Spiegel.

The staggered model is one of several solutions currently being discussed by the commission, according to Spiegel.

