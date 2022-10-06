Left Menu

Gunmen in southern Mexico kill mayor, 17 others -media

Those killed included town Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father Juan, the newspaper quoted the State Attorney General as saying. The gunmen appeared to have carried out a coordinated series of attacks inside the building with the aim of killing the mayor, the newspaper said. It said the attackers were presumed to belong to an armed group called Los Tequileros.

Reuters | Mexicocity | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:15 IST
Gunmen in southern Mexico kill mayor, 17 others -media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Attackers killed 18 people on Wednesday when they opened fire in a city hall in San Miguel Totolapan, a town in southern Mexico, Mexican daily El Universal reported on Thursday. Those killed included town Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father Juan, the newspaper quoted the State Attorney General as saying.

The gunmen appeared to have carried out a coordinated series of attacks inside the building with the aim of killing the mayor, the newspaper said. It said the attackers were presumed to belong to an armed group called Los Tequileros. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022