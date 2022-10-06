Putin: Russia expects sanctions pressure to increase
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:19 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that consumer demand remained weak and that he expected sanctions pressure on the Russian economy to intensify, in televised remarks from a meeting with government officials.
