European rights court rules Polish judge's suspension unlawful

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Thursday that a Polish judge's rights had been violated after he was suspended for over two years for questioning the nationalist government's judicial reforms. In power since 2015, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party has clashed with European Union institutions over issues from refugees and the politicisation of Poland's judiciary to climate change and LGBT rights.

The party's reforms included changing the composition of a body that decides on judicial appointments and creating a disputed disciplinary chamber for judges. The chamber was dismantled this year under EU pressure but was replaced with a similar new body in May. Judge Pawel Juszczyszyn was suspended in 2019 after he issued a court order for information on judicial appointments. Thousands took to the streets across Poland to show solidarity with judges after his suspension, which was revoked in May 2022.

"(...) given that the Disciplinary Chamber could not be considered a 'court' owing to how it had been set up, the decision to suspend him (was) unlawful," the ECHR said in its ruling. "The court held that Mr Juszczyszyn's suspension (...) had been for the purposes of discouraging him from examining the appointment procedure for judges, in violation of his rights."

A PiS government spokesman said the ECHR had no right to decide whether a given body was a court as the organisation of the judiciary was within the sole competence of a state. The ECHR ruled that Poland should pay Juszczyszyn 30,000 euros ($29,682.00) in non-pecuniary damages. Juszczyszyn could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Breach of Article 18 (of the European Convention on Human Rights) - a direct indication by the ECHR that legal procedures were instrumentally used to achieve political goals. The first such case from Poland," former Polish ombudsman Adam Bodnar wrote on Twitter. The Strasburg court has several dozen cases pending over appointments of Polish judges. Poland has ignored multiple past rulings by European bodies over its judiciary and other matters, saying they were illegal and politically motivated interference. ($1 = 1.0107 euros)

