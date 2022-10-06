Maha: 2 held with gutkha worth Rs 73.41 lakh in Palghar

Two persons were arrested allegedly with banned gutkha worth Rs 73.41 lakh in Pelhar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

Two trucks were stopped and searched on Mumbai-Agra highway on a tip-off on Tuesday, which led to the contraband being seized, the Pelhar police station official said.

''The total value of gutkha and scented pan masala, which are banned in Maharashtra, is Rs 73.41 lakh. The arrested accused, identified as Abhishek Nimbalkar and Bhuvasaheb Khumatkar, are drivers of the two trucks,'' he said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration provisions and a probe was underway to find out more details of this peddling network, he added.

