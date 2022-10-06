Left Menu

Maha: 2 held with gutkha worth Rs 73.41 lakh in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:28 IST
Maha: 2 held with gutkha worth Rs 73.41 lakh in Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested allegedly with banned gutkha worth Rs 73.41 lakh in Pelhar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

Two trucks were stopped and searched on Mumbai-Agra highway on a tip-off on Tuesday, which led to the contraband being seized, the Pelhar police station official said.

''The total value of gutkha and scented pan masala, which are banned in Maharashtra, is Rs 73.41 lakh. The arrested accused, identified as Abhishek Nimbalkar and Bhuvasaheb Khumatkar, are drivers of the two trucks,'' he said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration provisions and a probe was underway to find out more details of this peddling network, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022