French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:35 IST
Annie Ernaux Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory", the award-giving body said on Thursday.

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns

