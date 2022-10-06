French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature
French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory", the award-giving body said on Thursday.
The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns
