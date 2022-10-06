Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man stabbed to death over past enmity in Baran

Nagar was attacked by two accused during a Dusshera procession in the area on Wednesday night, Atru police station SHO Ramvilas said.He was stabbed in the chest, causing his heart to puncture, Ramvilas said, adding that the police force attached with the procession rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ramvilas added that past enmity between the deceased and the accused was the reason behind the attack.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:36 IST
A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over past enmity in Rajasthan's Baran districy, police said. The deceased was identified as Mahesh Nagar, a resident of Sahrod village in Atru police station limits, they said. Nagar was attacked by two accused during a Dusshera procession in the area on Wednesday night, Atru police station SHO Ramvilas said.

He was stabbed in the chest, causing his heart to puncture, Ramvilas said, adding that the police force attached with the procession rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ramvilas added that past enmity between the deceased and the accused was the reason behind the attack. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Raghu and one other accused, reported to be a minor. SHO Ramvilas said his age was being verified through documents. The accused are yet to be arrested, he added. Nagar's body was handed over to his family members on Thursday after a post mortem.

