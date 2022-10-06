Rare U.S. raid on govt-held part of Syria killed Islamic State official - two security sources

A rare U.S. raid on a government-held village in northeast Syria early on Thursday killed an Islamic State official hiding out there, two security sources said.

The United States has carried out previous raids in Syria to target members of the Islamic State group but Thursday's would be the first known operation in a zone held by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

