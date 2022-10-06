Left Menu

Rare U.S. raid on govt-held part of Syria killed Islamic State official - two security sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:37 IST
Rare U.S. raid on govt-held part of Syria killed Islamic State official - two security sources
  • Country:
  • United States

A rare U.S. raid on a government-held village in northeast Syria early on Thursday killed an Islamic State official hiding out there, two security sources said.

The United States has carried out previous raids in Syria to target members of the Islamic State group but Thursday's would be the first known operation in a zone held by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022