SIT may be formed to probe RERA irregularities involving 65 builders in Thane district, says cop

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:39 IST
SIT may be formed to probe RERA irregularities involving 65 builders in Thane district, says cop
  • Country:
  • India

A special investigation team (SIT) may be formed to probe the alleged RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development Act) scam involving builders from Dombivali area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Cases under various Indian Penal Code provisions have been registered in Manpada and Ram Nagar police stations in Dombivali against 65 developers for allegedly fabricating permissions for RERA registration and in the process cheating the local civic body, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashol Morale told reporters.

''The FIR in Manpada police station on the complaint of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is against 27 builders and developers, while the one at Ram Nagar names 38 developers. If need be, an SIT will be formed and both cases will be transferred to it,'' Morale informed.

