Mulayam Singh still in ICU, critical, says Gurugram hospital

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:43 IST
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Thursday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a bulletin.

''Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

