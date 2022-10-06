Left Menu

UK's Liz Truss talks Ukraine and energy supplies with Czech counterpart

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:45 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed the need to continue military aid and support for Ukraine when she met her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala at the European Political Community summit in Prague, her office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Fiala also noted opportunities for our countries to work together to secure long-term energy supplies, including cooperation on nuclear and renewables," the Downing Street spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

