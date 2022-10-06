Left Menu

France says Iran acting as "worst dictatorial regime" after citizen "confessions"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:59 IST
France says Iran acting as "worst dictatorial regime" after citizen "confessions"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's Foreign Ministry accused Iran of the practices of the "worst dictatorial regimes" after two of its citizens appeared in a video confessing to being members of the French intelligence services, something the ministry denied categorically.

"The staging of their alleged confessions is outrageous, appalling, unacceptable and contrary to international law. This masquerade reveals the contempt for human dignity that characterizes the Iranian authorities," the ministry's spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in a statement, demanding their immediate release.

"These alleged confessions, extracted under duress, have no basis, nor did the reasons given for their arbitrary arrest," she said describing them as "state hostages".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022