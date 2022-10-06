Swedish police investigation of Nord Stream leaks strengthens suspicion of "gross sabotage"
A crime scene investigation of the damages on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has strengthened suspicions of "gross sabotage", Swedish security police said on Thursday. "After completing the crime scene investigation, the Swedish Security Service can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish economic zone that have caused extensive damage to gas pipelines," they said in a statement.
A crime scene investigation of the damages on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has strengthened suspicions of "gross sabotage", Swedish security police said on Thursday.
"After completing the crime scene investigation, the Swedish Security Service can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish economic zone that have caused extensive damage to gas pipelines," they said in a statement. They said they had seized some material on site that it would now analyse.
The area is no longer cordoned off, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a separate statement. Swedish and Danish authorities have been
investigating four leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipes in Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones in the Baltic Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish
- Baltic Sea
- Nord Stream 1 and 2
- Swedish
ALSO READ
Danish queen tests positive after UK monarch's funeral
Danish queen tests positive for COVID-19 after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Danish official says Nord Stream gas leak could release equivalent of 1/3 of Denmark's total annual green house emissions, reports AP.
Defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline gas leaks into sea off Danish coast
Danish PM says hard to believe Nord Stream gas leaks a coincidence