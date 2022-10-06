Malaysia's king held routine meeting with PM, palace says amid election speculation
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah held a routine meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday to discuss government-related matters, the palace said in a statement.
The statement comes after Ismail said he may discuss holding early elections with the king.
