Gun used by Thai shooter was obtained legally - police

A former Thai policeman who killed 38 people at a daycare centre in the northeast of the country on Thursday had legally purchased the gun he used in the attack, police said.

The attacker also used a knife mainly in the killing of at least 22 children at the facility before killing his wife and child and himself.

