Gun used by Thai shooter was obtained legally - police

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:28 IST
Gun used by Thai shooter was obtained legally - police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A former Thai policeman who killed 38 people at a daycare centre in the northeast of the country on Thursday had legally purchased the gun he used in the attack, police said.

The attacker also used a knife mainly in the killing of at least 22 children at the facility before killing his wife and child and himself.

Also Read: Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

