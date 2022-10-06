Gun used by Thai shooter was obtained legally - police
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
A former Thai policeman who killed 38 people at a daycare centre in the northeast of the country on Thursday had legally purchased the gun he used in the attack, police said.
The attacker also used a knife mainly in the killing of at least 22 children at the facility before killing his wife and child and himself.
Also Read: Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thai
Advertisement