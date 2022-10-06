U.N. body rejects historic debate on China's human rights record

GENEVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) -

The U.N. rights council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region after a U.N. report found possible crimes against humanity.

The defeat (19 against, 17 for) is only the second time in the council's 16-year history that a motion has been defeated and is seen by observers as a setback to both accountability efforts and the West's moral authority on human rights.

