U.N. body rejects historic debate on China's human rights record
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:19 IST
GENEVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) -
The U.N. rights council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region after a U.N. report found possible crimes against humanity.
The defeat (19 against, 17 for) is only the second time in the council's 16-year history that a motion has been defeated and is seen by observers as a setback to both accountability efforts and the West's moral authority on human rights.
