World News Roundup: Russia submits objections to Ukraine genocide case in World Court; French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia submits objections to Ukraine genocide case in World Court

Russia has submitted preliminary objections to a genocide case against Moscow brought by Ukraine, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said Thursday. At the ICJ, the United Nations highest court for disputes between states, parties can file preliminary objections if they believe the court does not have jurisdiction in a case.

French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature

French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for "the courage and clinical acuity" in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality. In explaining its choice, the Swedish Academy said Ernaux, 82, "consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class".

Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilisation began?

Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. Here is a guide on how many people have crossed and how countries are reacting:

North Korean warplanes stage bombing drill after two ballistic missiles fired

South Korea scrambled fighter jets after North Korean warplanes staged an apparent bombing drill on Thursday, Seoul's defense ministry said, as allied warships held missile defence drills and Pyongyang fired off the latest in a series of ballistic missiles. The rare bombing drill by at least eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers prompted the South to deploy 30 fighters. The warplanes swarmed each side of the heavily fortified border amid rising tensions over a string of missile tests by Pyongyang.

The killing of Russia's Dugina: who did it?

Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist ideologue, was killed on Aug. 20 when a car bomb ripped through the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving. WHO WAS BEHIND THE KILLING?

Factbox-Thailand's gun culture and past shootings

A former policeman killed 34 people including 22 children in a gun rampage at a daycare centre in eastern Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police said. It is one of the worst mass killings in recent Thai history.

Factbox-Who is at the EPC summit in Prague, and what are they discussing?

The inaugural meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) takes place in Prague on Thursday, bringing together leaders from 44 nations of the continent, including the 27 member states of the European Union. WHAT IS THE IDEA BEHIND THE EPC?

Baghdad's historic homes crumble as real estate booms

Overlooking the Tigris river in Baghdad, a 100-year-old Iraqi mansion stands dilapidated and neglected. Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of its faded glory are warned off by a sign near the door saying: "Danger of collapse". The 16-room building once boasted latticed windows, delicate carvings, a balcony and an inner courtyard dotted with fruit trees.

Thailand attack: ex-cop kills 22 children at daycare centre

A former policeman killed 38 people, including 22 children, in a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police said. The children at the daycare centre in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok, were mostly stabbed to death, they said.

Russian missile hits apartment block in newly 'annexed' Ukrainian region

A Russian missile demolished an apartment block in a Ukrainian region that Moscow says it has annexed, killing at least one woman, as the Ukrainian military forged ahead with its drive to recapture land in the south and east. The missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the southern region of the same name left some people buried under the rubble, the regional governor said on Thursday and was a stark reminder of Moscow's ability to strike targets even at a time when its forces appear to be struggling on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)