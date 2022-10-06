U.N. body rejects historic debate on China's human rights record

The U.N. rights council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region after a U.N. report found possible crimes against humanity.

The defeat (19 against, 17 for, 11 abstentions) is only the second time in the council's 16-year history that a motion has been rejected and is seen by observers as a setback to both accountability efforts and the West's moral authority on human rights. The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom were among the countries that called for the motion. There was a rare burst of applause after the result was announced in the packed Geneva-based council room.

China's ambassador had warned shortly before the vote that the motion would create a "dangerous shortcut" for examining other countries' human rights records. "Today China is targeted. Tomorrow any other developing country will be targeted," said Chen Xu.

The U.N. rights office on Aug. 31 released a long-delayed report

that found serious human rights violations had been committed in Xinjiang, in a move that has increased pressure on China. Beijing vigorously denies any abuses and has said it is "ready for the fight" if action is taken against it.

