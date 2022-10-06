Left Menu

U.N. body rejects historic debate on China's human rights record

Tomorrow any other developing country will be targeted," said Chen Xu. The U.N. rights office on Aug. 31 released a long-delayed report that found serious human rights violations had been committed in Xinjiang, in a move that has increased pressure on China.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:51 IST
U.N. body rejects historic debate on China's human rights record

The U.N. rights council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region after a U.N. report found possible crimes against humanity.

The defeat (19 against, 17 for, 11 abstentions) is only the second time in the council's 16-year history that a motion has been rejected and is seen by observers as a setback to both accountability efforts and the West's moral authority on human rights. The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom were among the countries that called for the motion. There was a rare burst of applause after the result was announced in the packed Geneva-based council room.

China's ambassador had warned shortly before the vote that the motion would create a "dangerous shortcut" for examining other countries' human rights records. "Today China is targeted. Tomorrow any other developing country will be targeted," said Chen Xu.

The U.N. rights office on Aug. 31 released a long-delayed report

that found serious human rights violations had been committed in Xinjiang, in a move that has increased pressure on China. Beijing vigorously denies any abuses and has said it is "ready for the fight" if action is taken against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022