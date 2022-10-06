Ukraine's president nominates banker Pyshnyi as central bank chief
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday asked parliament to approve banker Andriy Pyshnyi as the new chairman of the central bank.
Earlier on Thursday, the parliament formally accepted the resignation of Kyrylo Shevchenko, who abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons.
