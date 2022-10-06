Left Menu

Ukraine's president nominates banker Pyshnyi as central bank chief

Ukraine's president nominates banker Pyshnyi as central bank chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday asked parliament to approve banker Andriy Pyshnyi as the new chairman of the central bank.

Earlier on Thursday, the parliament formally accepted the resignation of Kyrylo Shevchenko, who abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons.

