Left Menu

UN calls for 'humanitarian corridor' in Haiti as gang blockade drags on

The United Nations on Thursday called for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" in Haiti that would allow the distribution of fuel amid dire shortages created by a gang blockade of the country's principal fuel terminal. Gangs last month blocked the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal to protest Prime Minister Ariel Henry's announcement of a cut in fuel subsidies, paralyzing Haiti's economy as supplies of gasoline and diesel dried up.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:04 IST
UN calls for 'humanitarian corridor' in Haiti as gang blockade drags on

The United Nations on Thursday called for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" in Haiti that would allow the distribution of fuel amid dire shortages created by a gang blockade of the country's principal fuel terminal.

Gangs last month blocked the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal to protest Prime Minister Ariel Henry's announcement of a cut in fuel subsidies, paralyzing Haiti's economy as supplies of gasoline and diesel dried up. Haitians also face a shortage of drinking water amid an unexpected outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.

"The blocking of the Varreux Terminal, the main entry point for fuel in Haiti, has led to the closure of health centers over the last weeks now, and caused the interruption of water treatment services and private treated water production and distribution companies," wrote the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Office in Haiti in a statement. The agency called for "the immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow the release of fuel to meet the urgent needs of the population."

Such an arrangement would likely require reaching a deal with gangs to allow fuel trucks through. Gang leaders have not yet signaled willingness to do so. Henry on Wednesday made a broad plea to the international community to help the situation in Haiti, where vast portions of the country are under the control of gangs.

U.S. lawmakers last week said the United States should sanction Haitian gangs and those who help finance them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022