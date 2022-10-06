Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on fears of aggressive rate hikes

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:13 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday amid worries of inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle, while investors assessed data showing an increase in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.7 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 30206.13. The S&P 500 fell 11.3 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 3771.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.6 points, or 0.18%, to 11129.041 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

