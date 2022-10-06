Left Menu

Yati Narsinghanand detained ahead of protest march over beheading of man in Meerut

The district administration on Thursday detained controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand ahead of his proposed march to Meerut to protest against the beheading of a man there.Deepak Tyagi 20 was allegedly killed last week by one Fahmid as he suspected him of being in a relationship with his daughter.After the recovery of Tyagis severed head, police had arrested Fahmid and his accomplice Asif.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:19 IST
Yati Narsinghanand detained ahead of protest march over beheading of man in Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration on Thursday detained controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand ahead of his proposed march to Meerut to protest against the beheading of a man there.

Deepak Tyagi (20) was allegedly killed last week by one Fahmid as he suspected him of being in a relationship with his daughter.

After the recovery of Tyagi's severed head, police had arrested Fahmid and his accomplice Asif. Narsinghanand had announced to march on foot to Meerut, along with other seers, on Thursday. Narsinghanand did not take the administration's permission for the protest march and therefore, he was detained, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

The Ghaziabad administration was on alert after coming to know about Narsinghanand's plans to take out the march, Raja said, adding that the priest was detained from the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.

Ample force has been deployed outside the temple, the SP said.

Narsinghanand, who is notorious for making intemperate remarks against Muslims, said the ''murder'' of Tyagi by Muslims was not an ordinary incident and the silence of Hindus on it would be harmful for them.

Meanwhile, several seers present inside the temple opposed the action taken by the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022