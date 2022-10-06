Left Menu

Boy arrested for killing man for not giving money for liquor

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:27 IST
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday for allegedly smashing the head of a man with a stone slab for refusing to give him money for liquor in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Premnagar area in this district headquarter town on Tuesday near a liquor shop.

The man was on his way back to his home when the inebriated boy had demanded money from him and hit him on the head when he refused.

The 48-year-old victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The boy who has two cases against him, including burglary, was released on bail about a week ago. In another incident the police detained two persons for allegedly beating to death a 70-year old man at Bolasara on Wednesday.

They had attacked the man's son, who had reportedly abused them after consuming liquor and injured him, the police said. The man had rushed in to save his son and was beaten up, the inspector in-charge of Kabisurya Nagar Prabhat Sahoo said. Police have detained the two accused for interrogation, he added.

