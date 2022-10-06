Left Menu

Delhi court extends custody of liquor businessman held under PMLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:39 IST
Delhi court extends custody of liquor businessman held under PMLA
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Thursday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order after Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit, a liquor distributor, was produced before the court on expiry of his eight-day ED custody granted earlier.

The court passed the order on a plea filed by the ED which said it required further interrogation of the accused.

According to the prosecution, the accused was one of the major beneficiaries of the violations of the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but also given a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives.

Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned around Rs 50 crore, the prosecution claimed. The ED had registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Mahendru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022