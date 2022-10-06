Delhi court extends custody of liquor businessman held under PMLA

A Delhi court on Thursday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order after Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit, a liquor distributor, was produced before the court on expiry of his eight-day ED custody granted earlier.

The court passed the order on a plea filed by the ED which said it required further interrogation of the accused.

According to the prosecution, the accused was one of the major beneficiaries of the violations of the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit but also given a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives.

Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned around Rs 50 crore, the prosecution claimed. The ED had registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Mahendru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)