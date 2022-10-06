Left Menu

U.S. 'disappointed' in China UN rights council vote - envoy

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:44 IST
U.S. 'disappointed' in China UN rights council vote - envoy
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations Human Rights Council said on Thursday she was disappointed by its decision not to hold a debate on alleged Chinese rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, but vowed to continue to seek justice and accountability.

"No country should be immune from a discussion at the Council," said Michèle Taylor, shortly after a Western-led call for a debate on Xinjiang was rejected by 19 votes to 17.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners to seek justice and accountability for victims of human rights abuses and violations, including the Uyghurs in Xinjiang," she added, calling on Beijing to live up to its human rights commitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022