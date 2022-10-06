Left Menu

21 more Malaysian scam victims return from Cambodia, Laos

He said most of the victims are in their 20s and urged Malaysians to check carefully before taking any jobs outside the country.The government has pledged to rescue Malaysians caught in what has been called modern slavery in the region.The issue took on more urgency after a 23-year-old Malaysian died in a Thai hospital near the Myanmar border after falling prey to a human trafficking scheme.Some opposition politicians believe the 401 people reported missing are only a fraction of the actual number of Malaysians who have been caught in such scams.

PTI | Sepang | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:54 IST
21 more Malaysian scam victims return from Cambodia, Laos
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

An additional 21 Malaysians rescued from human traffickers in Cambodia and Laos returned home on Thursday, as the government intensified efforts to locate scam victims reported missing abroad.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who met some of the returning victims at Kuala Lumpur's airport, said the government has now managed to rescue 273 people out of 401 reported missing in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Most have returned except for 60 still in immigration detention centres in those countries who are waiting to be processed, he said at a news conference.

Saifuddin, who heads a new government group tackling the issue, said officials have stepped up measures to locate the remaining 128 people. He said most of the victims are in their 20s and urged Malaysians to check carefully before taking any jobs outside the country.

The government has pledged to rescue Malaysians caught in what has been called “modern slavery” in the region.

The issue took on more urgency after a 23-year-old Malaysian died in a Thai hospital near the Myanmar border after falling prey to a human trafficking scheme.

Some opposition politicians believe the 401 people reported missing are only a fraction of the actual number of Malaysians who have been caught in such scams. The opposition has urged the government to take legal action against local agents working with the human trafficking syndicates and ban false job advertisements.

Cambodia officials say they have uncovered numerous illegal online schemes that lured illegal workers and have arrested hundreds of people from China and Taiwan for involvement.

Police said scammers, mainly from China, have used Cambodia as a base for extorting money. Apart from Cambodia, scammers are also known to have set up bases in Laos and Myanmar near the Thai border.

A UN envoy has said the scam networks, which often have links to transnational organised crime, are set up in countries with weak law enforcement, attracting educated young workers with promises of high earnings. The workers are then subject to isolation and the threat of violence unless they succeed in cheating victims reached by phone into transferring payments into overseas bank accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022