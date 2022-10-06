Making mechanism for funds to repair rural roads damaged by rains, says Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said funds will be earmarked for the repair of rural roads damaged by incessant rains.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the district planning committee (DPC) here, he said currently there is no provision for funds, except in the zilla parishad, for repair of damaged rural roads.

''We are preparing new head for funds assistance for repairing roads in rural areas. This decision will be applicable at state level in all districts. Funds will also be made available for repairing damaged water conservation structures,'' he said.

Replying to a query, he said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be inaugurated ''soon'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)