Making mechanism for funds to repair rural roads damaged by rains, says Maha Dy CM
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said funds will be earmarked for the repair of rural roads damaged by incessant rains.Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the district planning committee DPC here, he said currently there is no provision for funds, except in the zilla parishad, for repair of damaged rural roads.We are preparing new head for funds assistance for repairing roads in rural areas.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said funds will be earmarked for the repair of rural roads damaged by incessant rains.
Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the district planning committee (DPC) here, he said currently there is no provision for funds, except in the zilla parishad, for repair of damaged rural roads.
''We are preparing new head for funds assistance for repairing roads in rural areas. This decision will be applicable at state level in all districts. Funds will also be made available for repairing damaged water conservation structures,'' he said.
Replying to a query, he said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be inaugurated ''soon'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi was right, time is not for war: Macron At UN
PM Narendra Modi's speech 'not time for war' is a statement of principle: US Security Advisor
Urban Naxals and anti-development elements with political backing had stalled construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam, says PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at National Conference of Environment Ministers.
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo.
PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida; lauds Abe's role in cementing Indo-Japan ties