Left Menu

Making mechanism for funds to repair rural roads damaged by rains, says Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said funds will be earmarked for the repair of rural roads damaged by incessant rains.Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the district planning committee DPC here, he said currently there is no provision for funds, except in the zilla parishad, for repair of damaged rural roads.We are preparing new head for funds assistance for repairing roads in rural areas.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:05 IST
Making mechanism for funds to repair rural roads damaged by rains, says Maha Dy CM
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said funds will be earmarked for the repair of rural roads damaged by incessant rains.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the district planning committee (DPC) here, he said currently there is no provision for funds, except in the zilla parishad, for repair of damaged rural roads.

''We are preparing new head for funds assistance for repairing roads in rural areas. This decision will be applicable at state level in all districts. Funds will also be made available for repairing damaged water conservation structures,'' he said.

Replying to a query, he said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be inaugurated ''soon'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022