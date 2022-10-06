Left Menu

Man killed over playing music at Durga Puja pandal in Nadia

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:06 IST
Man killed over playing music at Durga Puja pandal in Nadia
A 33-year-old man was allegedly killed in West Bengal's Nadia district over playing music at a Durga Puja pandal, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Bijoya Dashami on Wednesday at the community puja pandal in Arbetai village in Nakashipara police station area, they said.

Sukumar Santra was playing music on the pandal's loudspeakers through his mobile phone. Suddenly, his phone went missing and the music stopped, police said.

Chaos reigned supreme as two groups clashed following an argument over why the music was stopped, they said.

Santra was thrashed amid the melee and when taken to the Bethuadahari Rural Hospital by locals, he was declared brought dead.

Police said that a team reached the spot soon after the incident and started an investigation.

One person was arrested and a search is on for the others involved in the killing, they said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, they added.

