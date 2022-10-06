Two criminals detained under PSA in J-K's Samba

Two alleged criminals were detained under the Public Safety Act in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Vikas Slathia alias Vicky of Vijaypur and Akshay Sharma of Ramgarh are habitual criminals and their activities pose a great threat to public peace and tranquillity, the police said in a statement here.

They were involved in a number of criminal activities for which many cases were registered against them at different police stations in Samba over the past decade, they said.

''Keeping in view their repeated involvement in criminal activities, dossiers were prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) and forwarded to district magistrate who formally issued the order of their detention under the PSA,'' they added.

The detention warrants were executed by special teams of Ramgarh and Vijaypur police stations. Slathia is lodged in the Kathua district jail and Sharma in the Jammu district jail, they said.

