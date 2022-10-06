PFI website was very tactful, had no sign of extremist ideology: Officials

The website of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) was a very tactful and well-thought out portal showing no inclination or support for extremist ideology, officials said on Thursday.

Website http://www.popularfrontindia.org/ has already been blocked as per an order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000, after the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the group outlawed under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The website of PFI was prepared after much thought and it was very structured and tactful, an official monitoring the activities of the organisation said.

The portal did not give even a single hint that it promoted and followed extremist ideology, another official said.

The PFI and several of its associates were banned by the government for five years under the UAPA on September 28, accusing them of having ''links'' with global terror groups like the ISIS.

Besides PFI, the organisations, which were also declared banned under the UAPA, included Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Ban on these organisations followed a number of action against them and that include seizure of properties, freezing of bank accounts and complete prohibition of normal activities.

The PFI was accused of multiple cases of violent protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleged forced conversions, radicalisation of Muslim youths, money laundering and maintaining links with banned groups.

It was also accused of cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State, and destruction of public property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)