Left Menu

3 killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:12 IST
3 killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamu
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Lotania village in Hussainabad block when they were returning after grazing their cattle and it started raining heavily, they said.

The villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raghunandan Yadav (55), Surendra Yadav (50) and Pramaod Yadav (35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022