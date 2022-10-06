3 killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamu

Three people were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Lotania village in Hussainabad block when they were returning after grazing their cattle and it started raining heavily, they said.

The villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raghunandan Yadav (55), Surendra Yadav (50) and Pramaod Yadav (35).

