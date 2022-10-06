Telangana cops seize ganja worth Rs 2.8 cr
- Country:
- India
The Rachakonda police on Thursday said they have busted an interstate gang of drug peddlers and seized 1.3 tonne of ganja worth Rs 2.8 crore.
A press release from the police said, they arrested two persons allegedly involved in the ganja peddling and two others are absconding.
The accused indulged in illegal transportation of ganja regularly from Maredumilli of East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and other states, it said.
The police also seized a van which was used to transport the banned substance and two mobile phones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rachakonda
- Madhya
- Andhra Pradesh
- Hyderabad
- East Godavari District
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP cleans school toilet with bare hands, says it was to motivate people on cleanliness
Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than 1,000 kg poppy straw in operation in Madhya Pradesh
Five countries express interest to support fisheries in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Police detain 21 people over links with Popular Front of India (PFI): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
Madhya Pradesh Police detains 30 people over PFI links