Telangana cops seize ganja worth Rs 2.8 cr

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:34 IST
The Rachakonda police on Thursday said they have busted an interstate gang of drug peddlers and seized 1.3 tonne of ganja worth Rs 2.8 crore.

A press release from the police said, they arrested two persons allegedly involved in the ganja peddling and two others are absconding.

The accused indulged in illegal transportation of ganja regularly from Maredumilli of East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and other states, it said.

The police also seized a van which was used to transport the banned substance and two mobile phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

