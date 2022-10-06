Left Menu

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 2 held

During the investigation, main accused Nitin 18 and Sachin 18, both of Jahangirpuri, were arrested, the DCP said.They have disclosed their involvement in the case.

Updated: 06-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:36 IST
Two people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area following a quarrel over an old enmity, police said.

The victim, Shivam of Mukundpur, was attacked late Wednesday night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a call was received from the BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri at 11.48 pm about the admission of a person with stab injuries to the chest.

The teen was declared brought dead by the doctors, she said.

The person who brought the boy to the hospital said he witnessed a quarrel among some people at a park near Jahangirpuri G-Block and later, found the teen in an injured condition, the DCP said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station, they said. During the investigation, main accused Nitin (18) and Sachin (18), both of Jahangirpuri, were arrested, the DCP said.

They have disclosed their involvement in the case. Further interrogation is on and efforts are being made to nab the other accused, the police said.

