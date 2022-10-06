Left Menu

60-yr-old woman dies after falling into open drain in Delhi's Dwarka

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Wednesday in Sector 13, they said.We received information that a woman had fallen into an open drain near the Reliance Fresh outlet, police said.She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:37 IST
60-yr-old woman dies after falling into open drain in Delhi's Dwarka
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman died after falling into an open drain in Dwarka, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Wednesday in Sector 13, they said.

We received information that a woman had fallen into an open drain near the Reliance Fresh outlet, police said.

She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. Sudha Devi's body was shifted to the DDU Hospital for post mortem, the DCP added.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Dwarka North Police Station and investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022