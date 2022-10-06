Left Menu

Rape accused lynched by villagers in Katihar

Police said the man was caught by her family members on Thursday morning and the villagers executed the mob justice.The police said the angry villagers tied the man and beat him up severely.

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:39 IST
Rape accused lynched by villagers in Katihar
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident of vigilante justice a man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl was lynched allegedly by residents of a village in Bihar's Katihar district on Thursday, police said.

Sub-divisional police officer of Katihar sadar, Om Prakash said the incident took place when the girl's family members came to know from her that she had been sexually assaulted on Wednesday.

She also allegedly identified a resident of Hasangang area, where the girl also lives, as her tormentor. Police said the man was caught by her family members on Thursday morning and the villagers ''executed the mob justice''.

The police said the angry villagers tied the man and beat him up severely. When the local police reached there the villagers handed him over. The man was rushed to the district government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The SDPO told reporters that the police are probing the incident and action will be taken very soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022