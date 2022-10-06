Left Menu

Man brought to Thane rly police stn for questioning in stalking complaint dies, CID probe begins

We have collected the entire footage of his apprehension by public, handing over to RPF and his journey to the Police station. The case is being handed over to the State CID for further investigation as per established procedures, the tweet further informed.An accidental death case has been registered for now and further probe into the chain of events leading to Bhavsars death was underway, the railway police official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:43 IST
Man brought to Thane rly police stn for questioning in stalking complaint dies, CID probe begins
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of stalking a woman died during questioning by the railway police in Thane on Thursday morning, leading to the probe into the death being handed over the Maharashtra CID as per established norms, an official said.

Kalyan-resident Rajesh Chabulal Bhavsar (59) was brought to Thane railway police station after a woman filed a complaint that he was allegedly stalking her, he said.

He was brought to the police station along with the complainant in the morning and was being questioned, the official added.

In a tweet, the railway police said, ''An unfortunate death of a respondent has taken place at Thane Railway Police station minutes after he was brought by RPF personnel and the complainant and her mother after being apprehended by RPF and taken to their chowky for enquiry.'' ''He was rushed immediately to hospital but didn't survive. The Police station has CCTV and entire episode is recorded. We have collected the entire footage of his apprehension by public, handing over to RPF and his journey to the Police station. The case is being handed over to the State CID for further investigation as per established procedures,'' the tweet further informed.

An accidental death case has been registered for now and further probe into the chain of events leading to Bhavsar's death was underway, the railway police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022