Lebanon records first cholera case since 1993 - state media
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:49 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon has recorded its first case of cholera since 1993, the state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday.
It said that the case was recorded on Oct. 5 in the rural northern region of Akkar and that the patient was receiving treatment and in stable condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National News Agency
- Akkar
- Lebanon
Advertisement