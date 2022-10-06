Left Menu

Gang which duped over 1,300 people nabbed from Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:16 IST
Eleven members of a gang which duped over 1,300 people from across the country have been arrested here, police said on Thursday.

One of them worked at a credit card department of a private bank. He used to leak information about new card holders to the gang, which then used to call up their targets in the guise of bank employees.

They used to take sensitive information from the card holders on the pretext of helping them get their cards activated, police said.

The accused are identified as Sahil, Khalid, Devendra, Jatin, Irfan, Naseem, Asim, Amit alias Sonu, Sachin, Sonu and Mohammad Kaif.

Devendra is a resident of Palla village in Faridabad while all the others are from Delhi, the police said.

Devendra worked as a data entry operator through a third party in the credit card department of a private bank in Noida, they said.

A woman from Faridabad lodged a complaint at the cyber crime police station here alleging that she was duped of Rs 3,89,996.

Following this, eight members of the gang were arrested on September 22. Dring interrogation, they revealed names of the others who were subsequently nabbed, police said.

''The gang members confessed to have involved in 1,398 cases in 26 states and Union territories, with the highest 457 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 121 in Rajasthan and 120 in Telangana. They duped 32 people from Haryana,'' Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitish Kumar Aggarwal said.

Police said they recovered Rs 25,300 in cash, six mobile phones, three SIM cards, 19 debit cards and eight cheque books from their possession.

