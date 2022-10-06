Left Menu

Tantrik digs pit for himself, police stop him from taking 'samadhi'

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:17 IST
Tantrik digs pit for himself, police stop him from taking 'samadhi'
  • Country:
  • India

A tantrik in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh entered a pit and began covering himself with soil, saying that he was taking ''samadhi'' before police arrived on the scene, officials said on Thursday.

Local people sang bhajans as the elderly man entered the pit he had dug himself in Machriya village under the Turkpatti police station limits on Tuesday night, saying that he was doing it for the sake of ''tantrik vidya''. One man in the gathering called up the police, they said.

As soon as the police reached the spot, those gathered there fled, the police said.

The occultist, Lallan alias Sadhu Yadav, told police officials that he was taking 'samadhi' for ''tantra vidya'' and that his wife and two children were already dead, Turkpatti police station in-charge Ashutosh Singh said.

The official said the tantrik may have announced that he was taking 'samadhi' to gain fame and popularity.

The police are looking for the people who had gathered while the occultist attempted to take 'samadhi' and investigating the case from different angles, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022