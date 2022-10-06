6 additional judges appointed in Bombay HC

Six additional judges were appointed to the Bombay High Court on Thursday, the Law Ministry said.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry said Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi and Vrushali Vijay Joshi will be additional judges of the Bombay High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

