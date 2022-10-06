Prince Harry, Elton John launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher, law firm says
A group of individuals including Britain's Prince Harry, singer Elton John and his partner has launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, a law firm acting for some members of the group said on Thursday.
The publisher, Associated Newspapers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The group, which also includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, has become aware of breaches of privacy, law firm Hamlins said in a statement.
