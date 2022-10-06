Left Menu

Prince Harry, Elton John launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher, law firm says

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:30 IST
Prince Harry, Elton John launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher, law firm says
A group of individuals including Britain's Prince Harry, singer Elton John and his partner has launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, a law firm acting for some members of the group said on Thursday.

The publisher, Associated Newspapers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group, which also includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, has become aware of breaches of privacy, law firm Hamlins said in a statement.

