Prince Harry, Elton John launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher, law firm says

A group of individuals including Britain's Prince Harry, singer Elton John and his partner has launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, a law firm acting for some members of the group said on Thursday.

The publisher, Associated Newspapers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group, which also includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, has become aware of breaches of privacy, law firm Hamlins said in a statement.

