Two illegal houses, shop built by drug trafficker razed in Faridabad

Two houses and a shop built by an alleged drug trafficker on an illegally occupied plot of land in Faridabad sector 31 were razed in a demolition drive on Thursday, police said.

The exercise was conducted by the Faridabad police under directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar in the presence of duty magistrate DCP-Central Mukesh Malhotra, they said. Around 20 days ago, another illegally built shop of the suspected drug smuggler, Aasma Khatun, at the Etmadpur vegetable market was demolished, the police said.

According to a police spokesperson, Khatun had built the houses and the shop after illegally occupying land of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradikaran in Rajiv Nagar, sector 31.

''Drug smuggler Aasma Khatun and her daughters Afsana and Shabana used to conduct illegal drug trade in the house. Eleven cases of drug smuggling are registered against the accused and her family,'' spokesperson Sube Singh said.

''Notices were served on Aasma Khatun on September 26 and October 3 by the HSVP but she did not respond, and finally, today a shop and two houses of the woman were demolished,'' he added.

