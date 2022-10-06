Left Menu

Two illegal houses, shop built by drug trafficker razed in Faridabad

Two houses and a shop built by an alleged drug trafficker on an illegally occupied plot of land in Faridabad sector 31 were razed in a demolition drive on Thursday, police said.The exercise was conducted by the Faridabad police under directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar in the presence of duty magistrate DCP-Central Mukesh Malhotra, they said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:43 IST
Two illegal houses, shop built by drug trafficker razed in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

Two houses and a shop built by an alleged drug trafficker on an illegally occupied plot of land in Faridabad sector 31 were razed in a demolition drive on Thursday, police said.

The exercise was conducted by the Faridabad police under directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar in the presence of duty magistrate DCP-Central Mukesh Malhotra, they said. Around 20 days ago, another illegally built shop of the suspected drug smuggler, Aasma Khatun, at the Etmadpur vegetable market was demolished, the police said.

According to a police spokesperson, Khatun had built the houses and the shop after illegally occupying land of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradikaran in Rajiv Nagar, sector 31.

''Drug smuggler Aasma Khatun and her daughters Afsana and Shabana used to conduct illegal drug trade in the house. Eleven cases of drug smuggling are registered against the accused and her family,'' spokesperson Sube Singh said.

''Notices were served on Aasma Khatun on September 26 and October 3 by the HSVP but she did not respond, and finally, today a shop and two houses of the woman were demolished,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022