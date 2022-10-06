Left Menu

Noida society resident, guard arrested after fight over dog

A resident and a security guard of a housing society here were arrested Thursday after a fight over a dog, police said. The resident was identified as Anurag Sharma 35, a banker, while the guard as Rishabh Kumar 27, police said. When the police were alerted, a team reached the spot, the official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:44 IST
Noida society resident, guard arrested after fight over dog
  • Country:
  • India

A resident and a security guard of a housing society here were arrested Thursday after a fight over a dog, police said. Both were arrested to prevent cognizable offence under CrPC section 151 by officials of Sector 113 police station, they said. The resident was identified as Anurag Sharma (35), a banker, while the guard as Rishabh Kumar (27), police said. ''Sharma's wife was out for a stroll in Supertech Capetown society in Sector 74 Wednesday evening. She spotted a dog in a common area and asked the guard to remove the dog from there but he refused to intervene,'' a police spokesperson said. ''Soon Sharma reached the spot and an altercation broke out between him and the security guard. Sharma also thrashed the security guard,'' the spokesperson said. When the police were alerted, a team reached the spot, the official said. ''The police tried to pacify both sides but to no avail. The police got complaints from both sides, and considering the tense situation, the resident as well as the guard was taken into custody,'' the official added. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022