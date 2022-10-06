Left Menu

Bombay HC gets 6 new additional judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 21:45 IST
Six judicial officers were on Thursday elevated as additional judges of the Bombay High Court, the Law Ministry said.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry said Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi and Vrushali Vijay Joshi will be additional judges of the Bombay High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

